Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

