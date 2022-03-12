Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.
Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.19.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
