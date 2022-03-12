Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) vs. Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Critical Survey

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56%

This table compares Nuvectra and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems $1.16 million 39.44 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -1.75

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvectra and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 291.21%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra (Get Rating)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

