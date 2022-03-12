Derrek Lane Gafford Buys 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TBI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $914.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 128.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 75,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 69,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

