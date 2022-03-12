Derrek Lane Gafford Buys 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TBI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $914.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.48.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.