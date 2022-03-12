Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$188.14.
TSE WSP opened at C$166.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$165.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$115.25 and a 52 week high of C$187.94.
WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
