DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DFDDF stock remained flat at $$54.55 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

