Diageo’s (DGE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.49) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.50) to GBX 4,800 ($62.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($54.26).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,372.50 ($44.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,702.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,705.64. The company has a market cap of £78.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,837.66). Insiders bought a total of 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

