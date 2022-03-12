Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.95.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.