DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.35. 6,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.