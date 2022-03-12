DigitalNote Trading 38.9% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $873,585.06 and approximately $4,855.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00465724 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,940,588,067 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.