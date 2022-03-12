Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 103,891 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Cue Biopharma worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $4.76 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $151.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

