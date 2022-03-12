Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 59,048 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Rimini Street worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 24,188 shares of company stock valued at $126,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.30 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.