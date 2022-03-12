Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Molecular Templates worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth $78,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

