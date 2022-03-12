Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.38% of CSP worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter.

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $80,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

