Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

