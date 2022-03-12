Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $2.34 Million in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after buying an additional 144,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

