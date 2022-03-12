Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 137,492 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.14% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 274,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 98,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE opened at $2.77 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $133,946 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.