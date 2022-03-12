Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 349 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

LON:DLG opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

