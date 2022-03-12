DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,925. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.