Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Trading Down 0.7%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.47 and last traded at $54.64. Approximately 90,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 87,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.