Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,956 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX opened at $99.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

