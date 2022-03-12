Diversified Trust Co Makes New $207,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 37.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $151.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

