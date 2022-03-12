Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 448,777 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,462 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 251,398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

