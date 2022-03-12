Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

