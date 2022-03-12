Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.94 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,137,539 shares of company stock valued at $153,065,544 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

