Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

DNIF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 94,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

