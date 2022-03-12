Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
DNIF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 94,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $15.69.
Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
