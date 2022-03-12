Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$110.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCBO. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$100.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.75.

DCBO opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.92. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$47.61 and a twelve month high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.15.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

