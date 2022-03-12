DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.

DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

