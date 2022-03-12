Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $157.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.33. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.