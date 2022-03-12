Donna L. Anderson Sells 1,496 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:WHD opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

