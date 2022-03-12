DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.83.

Shares of DITHF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

