DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $7.29 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $256,443.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $7.29 or 0.00018734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.27 or 0.06579133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,928.56 or 0.99995637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042187 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

