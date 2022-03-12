Dudley & Shanley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 6.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AON worth $35,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.33. 1,252,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day moving average is $291.98. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

