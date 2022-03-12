Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 275,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,000. Amphenol makes up about 4.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.61. 2,296,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.