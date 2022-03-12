Dudley & Shanley Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Ormat Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. 565,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $87.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

