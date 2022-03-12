Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

