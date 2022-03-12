Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $107.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

