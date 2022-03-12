Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.99. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.69 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

