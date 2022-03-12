Dusk Group Limited (DSK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on March 27th

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.30.

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; jars, containers, glassware, and wax melts; and home fragrance products, including diffusers, air purifiers, essential oils, reed diffusers, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, toppers and bottles, room sprays, and storage boxes.

