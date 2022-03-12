E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.78) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.30 ($13.37).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.28 ($11.17) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.39.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

