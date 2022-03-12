Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in February

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GRF stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.