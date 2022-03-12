Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.45. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 7,891 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

