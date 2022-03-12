Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.