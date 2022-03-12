Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will report $175.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the lowest is $171.77 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $737.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $741.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $792.18 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

