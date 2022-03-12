Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $19.35.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.
Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
