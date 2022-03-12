eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

