Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

