Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

