Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.44).

LON ESP opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.39 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

