Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$991.00.

TSE:EDV opened at C$33.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.50 and a 1-year high of C$35.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

