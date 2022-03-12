Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) PT Lowered to €7.20 at Morgan Stanley

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

ENLAY opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.71. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

